David Brooks: Dispelling the myths that distort Democrats’ behavior | GUEST COMMENTARY

Voter suppression efforts are a major threat to democracy. Given the racial history of this country, efforts to limit voting, as some states have been implementing, are heinous. I get why Democrats want to repel them. But this, too, is not the major crisis facing us. That’s because tighter voting laws often don’t actually restrict voting all that much. A recent well-researched study suggested that voter ID laws do not reduce turnout. It goes to follow then, that the Democratic bills to make it easier to vote might not have much impact on turnout or on which party wins, either.