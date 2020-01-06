In addition to fighting against cuts to the current transit system, it is also imperative that business and elected leaders from the Greater Baltimore region make sure they are collectively at the table as the state develops the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan, a project led by MDOT and MTA to come up with a 25-year vision for the future of transit and transportation in the central part of the state. People with the Baltimore area’s interest at heart need to forcefully advocate to fund and move forward projects that would benefit the area.