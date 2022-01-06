Thomas L. Friedman: To stop Trump and prevent another Jan. 6, big business needs to step up | GUEST COMMENTARY

No, no — it will be an unraveling from the ground up, as our country, for the first time, is unable to carry out a peaceful transfer of power to a legitimately elected president. Because if Donald Trump and his flock are able in 2024 to execute a procedural coup like they attempted on Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats will not just say, “Ah, shucks, we’ll try harder next time.” They will take to the streets.