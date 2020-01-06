So here is the problem in a nutshell: The more the EU takes up the traditional responsibilities of a national government — foreign policy, taxation, control of the currency, etc. — the less need these subnational nations have for their own governments. Before the EU, if you lived in Catalonia, you might like the idea of independence, but you might think it impractical given the cost of secession and the difficulty of going it alone. But the EU lowers the cost of independence precisely because nation-states can farm out a lot of the hard stuff to the “government” in Brussels.