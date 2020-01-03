Ethical Humanism is a religion of ethics and relationships that is concerned with how we treat one another rather than the existence of god. When I confided to my counselor that I could not, in good conscience “surrender to a higher power,” I was told to work through the steps or I would be discharged from the program. I tried my best to reconcile the 12 steps with my religious beliefs, but ultimately I failed. For a time, I felt hopeless. I even embraced active addiction, trying to drink myself to death. Then, I discovered that there were alternatives to the traditional 12-step approach, particularly a group called SMART Recovery.