A parent’s plea to policymakers: start prioritizing our kids | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a parent, I am continually struck by how much better children are than adults at following the rules, looking out for each other, and doing the right thing to keep themselves and the people around them safe. They are relying more than ever on the adults in the halls of Congress, statehouses, boardrooms and school buildings to take good care of them. Our failure to do so to date is enough to make anyone want to throw a computer. What children need, and what our state and country need, is for the adults in the room to finally get it together and make the tough, grown-up decisions that are in the best interests of our kids.