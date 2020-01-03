We are two of the physicians that this bill would impact. We went into the field to help some our nation’s sickest patients. Every time we work, we seek to provide care and compassion to people in need of vital medical care. However, we have learned that our job comes with another, unspoken, requirement: Stay out of harm’s way. We have been threatened with bodily harm by the very people we seek to help more times than we care to count. Some of them are suffering from psychosis and do not know better. Plenty of others are not and know very well what they are saying.