Amid omicron, Maryland must ensure convenient COVID testing on a mass scale | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a student of health behavior, I have learned that people are more likely to follow health guidance when it is convenient and when they already have a plan in place for how they will do so. In an ideal scenario, people would already know where to get an at-home test before they need it, or where to go for testing and what to expect once there. It would be local and efficient, such as drive-through testing that has you in and out in minutes. Testing that can be done as quickly as a Starbucks run, that can fit in between school drop-offs and commuting to work, that is reliable and culturally competent and that reports results quickly. And of paramount importance: It would be free.