Gen Z can restore faith in public institutions, but they need our encouragement to do it | GUEST COMMENTARY

Representative-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) jogs to the front of the room to participate in the office lottery for new members at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 2, 2022. In the weeks after his election, Frost, the youngest member of the incoming House, has learned just how different his lifestyle and perspective is from his older colleagues'. (Kenny Holston for The New York Times) (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

During my time pursuing my first graduate degree at New York University, the graduate school of public administration, one of the oldest in the nation, changed its name to the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. It was named in honor of the late New York City mayor, Robert F. Wagner, who was still living at the time of the school’s renaming. During his tenure, Mayor Wagner championed public housing and schools, fought for collective bargaining for city employees, and made housing discrimination based on race and color illegal in New York City. It was Mayor Wagner who said: “Public service is the highest good, and when done honorably and well, the most rewarding.”

The name change was meant to reflect the value of public service as an honorable calling. During this period of national anxiety over the state of our democracy, we need to again elevate public service as a noble commitment to the public good.

All we need to do is reflect upon the labor of public workers during the COVID-19 pandemic to gain an appreciation of how essential public service is to the nation’s welfare. Often overlooked, satirized and trivialized, public workers are the backbone of the nation, and without them many essential services would come to a standstill. While capitalism promotes individualism, wealth generation and resource hoarding, public service focuses on the broader needs of the public to promote a healthy and prosperous citizenry. Those who commit to public service careers are dedicated to the aspirational ideals that are foundational to our democratic institutions.

When I recently received a call from the Prince George’s county executive to confirm my appointment to the county Board of Education, my thoughts were centered on the privilege of supporting children and their families. Following that call, I thought about the lessons I learned at NYU and earlier, in political science at Morgan State University, that drew distinctions between the public sector and the role of private industry in our nation. Neither can survive without the other, but public service is essential to the maintenance of a capitalist economy. Without rules of engagement, caveat emptor becomes the modus operandi in commerce.

As our nation struggles with ethical issues in our public leadership and deteriorating civic discourse, we need to encourage young people to pursue public service careers. Like the boost public service received during the administration of President John F. Kennedy and the interest in public service careers the young president inspired in young people. Now is the time to restore trust and faith in public institutions. Subsequently, we must make a commitment to protecting public workers and providing essential public servants livable wages and benefits. Perhaps this is no more evident than in the teaching profession. We are facing a talent drain in our teaching corps because we have failed to afford the profession the respect and deference it deserves.

Generation Z seems well suited to take up this cause. Motivated and committed to resolve some of our pressing problems, this generation represents our best hope to restore faith in our public institutions. One of the encouraging outcomes of the recent midterm election was the victory by a Generation Z candidate in a congressional race: Democrat Maxwell Frost of Florida. Young people across the country are at the forefront of the fight to respond to climate change, address policing, champion equity in public education, and advocate for a fair immigration policy. Despite their natural inclination toward civic engagement, Generation Z’s connection to democratic institutions is still tenuous. This generation is poised to elevate the ideal of public service, and we should help facilitate their interest.

Public service requires a toughness and resilience that is seldom glamorous. There is nothing akin to an ESPN for public service that reports on its highlights or puts public workers on a pedestal. Perhaps there should be. Every day, hundreds of thousands of public workers toil to make sure the machinery of civil society works under some of the most challenging conditions. Now is the time to uplift public service if we are truly concerned about the health and long-term stability of our democracy.

Walter Fields (walter@fieldscommunications.com) is the co-chair of Strong Schools Maryland and a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education.