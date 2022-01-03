Small-business health care: a win for owners, employees and the bottom line | GUEST COMMENTARY

Maryland has taken many important steps to expand health coverage for our residents. We created a reinsurance program to bring down premium costs in the individual insurance market and launched a pilot program to provide subsidies to bring down the cost of coverage for young adults. These efforts will continue to pay dividends. At a time, however, when the State of Maryland is receiving an additional $7 billion of federal funding and when we already have a $2 billion General Fund surplus, now is the time to do everything possible to support small businesses and the people who work for them.