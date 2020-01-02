We know all too well the double standard and extra layer of scrutiny applied to African Americans when we experience success. I know people who purposely drive modest cars and live in homes below their means to not draw attention to themselves and avoid the chatter about how much money they make and whether it is deserved. It’s the same kind of scrutiny Mr. Jackson faced his first year as quarterback when people questioned whether he could not only run the ball, but throw down the field. So many thought he was limited and under-qualifed. We all know now he can do both.