By legalizing recreational marijuana, Maryland is likely to face a host of costly education and other problems. Scientific evidence tells us that being “high” on marijuana results in immediate impaired attention, memory and learning. For teenagers who toke up or munch on edibles before or after class, residual but very real effects can last much longer. Mounting data show the deleterious and potentially long-term effects of marijuana on the developing adolescent brain. One landmark study, which tracked more than 1,000 adolescents in New Zealand between early adolescence and middle age, found that individuals who habitually smoked marijuana before turning 18 lost up to eight IQ points by the time they turned 38.