Federal execution ‘spree’ a callous exercise of power | COMMENTARY

I know this suffering well. My client, Wes Purkey, was killed by lethal injection on the morning of July 16. I was alone on the phone with Wes when the Supreme Court cleared the way for his execution. I planned to be with Wes in person, but I had just given birth and could not risk contracting the coronavirus. Instead, I stayed on the phone with him throughout the day and night. At 2:40 a.m., an email from the Supreme Court flashed across my screen. I told Wes I needed to connect with his attorneys. Before hanging up, I checked with the officers that I would be able to call back to give Wes an update. They assured me I would be able to speak with him.