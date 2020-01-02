First, the state could take a more proactive approach to pesticide registration and monitoring. While the Environmental Protection Agency will continue to oversee registration, distribution, sales and use of pesticides throughout the country, their relative risks and benefits in our state may vary from those in other states. This is especially true regarding use in environmentally sensitive areas. California and New York have recently used this regulatory authority to phase out chlorpyrifos use. This process has the advantage of allowing use in extreme situations when there are no reasonable alternatives. It also recognizes that lawmakers lack the time and expertise to thoroughly evaluate the scientific studies that often perplex experts, even those on Environmental Protection Agency Advisory Committees.