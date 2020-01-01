There are many ways to be healthy on Mondays. Most of us could benefit from eating fewer calories, even just one day per week. Average portion sizes in the U.S. have increased dramatically in recent decades and have contributed to the rising prevalence of obesity in adults. Several studies have demonstrated that large portion sizes have a powerful effect on calories consumed — we tend to eat more when there is more food in front of us. However, what we eat may be just as important as how much we eat.