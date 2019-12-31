But where did this distinctive large black and red check pattern originate? There are a few competing theories. On its company website, Woolrich says the designer of the iconic plaid owned a herd of buffalo, and thus used the name for his brainchild. But the design could have had its roots in the 18th century. A popular fabric design featuring checks — large squares of equal size in all directions, sort of a giant version of gingham — was a favorite of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III — yes, Hamilton aficionados, that King George, according to an article on HGTV.com. The queen liked the pattern so much she had chairs, sofas and bedcovers done up using the large checked material, and soon it was known as Queen Charlotte’s Check — a far cry from the woodsy, down-home moniker of buffalo check.