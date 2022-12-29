This New Year, I resolve to not resolve | GUEST COMMENTARY

“The most popular resolutions overall are to become healthier … One-quarter of Americans who made 2022 New Year’s resolutions say they set a goal to live healthier … Nearly four in five of Americans making resolutions say they are very or somewhat confident they will be able to stick to them.”

— Economist/YouGov poll

Every December without fail I jot down umpteen resolutions — sometimes more — about how to improve my health in the coming year. I promise myself that, effective midnight on Jan. 1, I’m absolutely, positively, unequivocally going to take much better care of myself.

Yet, I always succeed only in failing. My solemn pledges to be a new me are doomed to disappear into a witness protection program, never to be seen or heard from again. I eat no less, exercise no more, and remain every inch the same lowly specimen as before.

But this year will be different. Oh, yes, indeedy! This year I have a new strategy. No more such folly and futility for me! No more torturing myself to reconcile my expectations with reality! No, sir. I’m going to stop making all the resolutions I always shatter to smithereens anyway.

Here’s a rundown on just some of the aspirations I intend to snuff from my life come 2023:

Create a perfect physique. I admit it: I’ve always wanted to be herculean, even mesomorphic, preferably with a body-fat percentage well below zero. I daydreamed about getting ripped, possibly shredded and certainly jacked. No cosmetic surgery or performance-enhancing drugs would be involved. Admiring beachgoers would do violent double-takes and eventually sue me for first-degree whiplash.

Sleep the night uninterrupted. In this idyllic scenario, I would stay swaddled in slumber without needing the bathroom even once, much less the usual twice an hour. I would break my lifelong habit of suddenly remembering in the middle of the night all the anguishing details about my life that I’m infinitely better off forgetting. Ah, bliss! I would achieve nothing less than the deepest, most refreshing sleep in animal history. I would dream only the sweetest dreams, many, as it happens, involving my soon-to-be perfect physique.

Exercise like an Olympian. Under this ambitious new program, I would undertake every fitness regimen ever invented — pilates, plyometrics and pretty much every other word that starts with a “p.” In the bargain, I would blast my quads, not to mention my delts, lats, hams, obliques and, if time allowed, my bellybutton. This training would transform me into the world-class athlete I envisioned on the rare nights I slept uninterrupted.

Master yoga. OK, so this idea was always, so to speak, a stretch. Even so, I was bent on getting flexible enough to twist my torso around 360 degrees for no good reason. With proper technique applied, I would learn to clip my toenails without snapping my spine. Circus sideshows would compete to hire me as a Balinese contortionist even though I was born in the Bronx.

Drop those annoying extra pounds. I would get really strict with myself here. For starters, I would boil all my food, even whole-wheat toast. Every day I would fast between breakfast and lunch, and then again between lunch and dinner. By practicing caloric restriction protocols, I would skip seconds, enabling me to go straight to thirds and thereby spare myself an entire course. Lastly, in the name of portion control, I would switch to molecular gastronomy. A part-time chemist would be on call 24/7 to titrate doses of broccoli through a syringe. In due course, if all else failed, I would streamline my diet and simply cut out anything even remotely edible.

Meditate like a monk. With this new scheme in place, I would go full-tilt Tibetan. I would so empty my mind of its few remaining contents that my wife would decide to rent out the now-vacant space as a self-storage unit. Over time, with practice, I would attain a state of tranquil acceptance that would win me free sleepovers in monasteries worldwide. I would become all-seeing and all-knowing. I would even finally understand why I bother to keep making these resolutions in the first place.

Hey, I had plenty more makeover priorities. Brush my teeth not only between meals, for example, but also during. Stop being so paranoid, even if it turns out, according to all empirical evidence, that everyone really is out to get me. But why fly so close to the sun?

No, from now on, I’ll be experimenting with an approach radically different from anything tried before. I’m going to be counting the changing of channels on my TV remote control as resistance training. I’ll be lunching regularly on bacon sandwiches accompanied by a side of bacon.

No joke! It’s time I let nature take its course.

Bob Brody (bobbrody@hotmail.com) is a consultant and essayist in Italy, and author of the memoir “Playing Catch with Strangers: A Family Guy (Reluctantly) Comes of Age.”