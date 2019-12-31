Another enjoyable part of the season was that my newfound fondness for the NFL expanded my vocabulary for work. The phrase “dropping a dime” baffled me at first, since dropping something is not usually associated with anything good in an athletic contest. Once its meaning became clear, I realized I could tell my students “If you want an A in this class, drop the dime on the final exam and you might have a shot at it.” I previously thought “juking” was a 1950s dance move, until I saw and heard about Mr. Jackson’s fancy footwork on the field. An appropriate use of the term at my office might be something like “Hey, you juked me in the copier room and then the paper ran out!” or “Is your ankle in a cast because you got juked by the one of the interns?” As far as using one of the signature phrases of our quarterback, “That’s dope,” I can anticipate its use on a number of occasions, for example, upon learning the university is closed due to snow — “That’s dope!” — or that the candy jar near the mailroom was filled with M&M’s after the Jolly Ranchers ran out. Are we allowed to say that’s super dope?