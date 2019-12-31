Through a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Performance and Innovation and the Baltimore Police Department, in addition to other city agencies, we’re holding reinvigorated PoliceStat meetings that use a data-driven approach to policing and accountability. Through this effort we can track key areas of the police department that will help us do everything from quickly identifying patterns of violent crime to analyzing the use of technology in an attempt to increase the productivity of individual units. While these initiatives have shown encouraging signs, no single program can solely turn the tide of violence.