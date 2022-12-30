The dark shadow of the Articles of Confederation | GUEST COMMENTARY

Victoria Thur, Special Collections Librarian and University Archivist at Florida Atlantic University, displays a copy of the Articles of Confederation which were later replaced by the United States Constitution. The document is part of the 11,000 books, pamphlets and documents that make up the Marvin & Sybil Weiner Spirit of America Collection. (Mark Randall, Sun Sentinel)

If there is a lesson in the crisis that the nation is experiencing today, in which states do their own thing, paying minimal attention to the federal government or national issues, it is that our dark, historic roots are hauntingly alive.

The first form of government for the United States wasn’t the Constitution; it was the Articles of Confederation adopted during the American Revolution. Without doubt, the issues then had nothing to do with pandemics, voting rights, gender and marriage matters or abortion. But in that first government, the foundation was the same: The individual states essentially ruled, not the federal government.

The Articles were so carefully crafted that it took five years, from 1776 to 1781, for the document to be proposed, written and approved by all 13 states. By contrast, the Constitution — a May to September 1787 formulation and writing assignment — became the law of the land in 1788.

In a text running about a thousand words, the Articles created a Congress with limited powers. It could raise armies, make war, deal with foreign powers through appointed ambassadors, issue a currency, run the post office and a few other departments. But it couldn’t tax or interfere with the activities of states, and it had no executive or court system. Each state in the Congress had anywhere from two to seven delegates selected by their legislatures, but only one vote. To pass legislation, nine states had to approve. And to amend the Articles, unanimity was the rule. Although the nation under the Articles was the United States of America, its government was dubbed a “firm league of friendship” in the written document.

To be sure, there was a presiding officer in the Congress and numerous committees. And, remarkably, the body accomplished a successful peace treaty with Britain, and the passage of the Northwest Ordinance of 1785 and the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. The former divided territorial land in the western areas acquired from Britain into parcels for selling, and the latter provided a method, subsequently used for virtually all territories, to enter the Union as states — and to assure the federal government enormous revenue.

But behind the congressional scene, there was considerable havoc. States quarreled with each other over boundaries. For example, Virginia claimed that its original colonial charter gave it a western boundary that extended all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Landlocked states objected vehemently, with Maryland delaying ratification of the Articles until 1781, when Virginia gave up its boundary claims. Although states couldn’t tax foreign imports, they could erect tariffs that applied to other states, and, perhaps most of all, they quarreled and fought factions within their boundaries that took issue with policies enacted by their legislatures. Virtually all of these internal issues dealt with money matters, such as state militia veterans not being paid for their war services or the heavy-handed laws against debtors.

Then in 1786 and 1787, farmers in western Massachusetts, led by Daniel Shays, prevented some courts from convening and made an effort to raid the federal Armory in Springfield in order to overthrow the state government. The federal government had neither the funds nor mandate to thwart the insurrection, and it fell to local militias, some privately funded, to overtake the protesters. The revolt failed, and some 4,000 protesters confessed to their participation; most were subsequently pardoned, two were hanged. Conspiracy theories abounded, some alleging that British interests were behind the protest, while Thomas Jefferson, then serving as ambassador to France, was unfazed, writing that rebellions now and then were “the natural manure” of the tree of liberty.

One participant in the rebellion echoed Jefferson’s liberty sentiments: “My boys, you are going to fight for liberty. If you wish to know what liberty is, I will tell you. It is for every man to do what he pleases, to make other people do as you please to have them, and to keep folks from serving the devil.”

The Constitutional Convention was the major legacy of Shays’ Rebellion, but even those leaders committed to reform had to employ a ruse that the meeting in Philadelphia was geared only to amend the Articles. Not surprisingly, during and after the Convention, the matter of states rights permeated America in the call for amendments, especially number 10 on state rights, but it also arose again during the War of 1812 with the Hartford Convention of New England states threatening secession, erupted with fury in the coming and aftermath of the Civil War, and then again in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

That it pervades our politics today should be no surprise. Not surprisingly, too, a fierce opponent of the Constitution, esteemed patriot Patrick Henry, still provides sustenance to state sovereignty in his speech before the Virginia ratifying session on June 4, 1788:

“Who authorized them,” said Henry, “to speak the language of ‘We, the people,’ instead of ‘We, the states?’”

Thomas V. DiBacco is professor emeritus at American University. His email is tvmzdb6063@cs.com.