Legislature must protect Marylanders from PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Once called “the useful metal,” lead used to be a staple of middle-class American life. It was ubiquitous, in everything from telephones to washing machines, dolls to fishing lures, gasoline to paint. However, lead is also dangerously toxic. Although the scientific community quickly raised the alarm, the government waited decades before phasing out lead. In the meantime, more people were poisoned and fell ill. Some never recovered. We cannot afford to repeat that mistake.
Today, we face a similar public health threat. Like lead, this substance is found in many elements of modern life. We can find it in coatings for non-stick pans, food packaging, rugs, carpets, outdoor apparel, firefighting foam and mosquito control products. Like lead, it is deeply harmful to our health.
This time, we must act with urgency to remove this public health threat.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of between 6,000 and 12,000 compounds known as “forever chemicals” because they do not readily break down in the environment or in our bodies. There is also no known way to destroy or safely dispose of them. As a result, PFAS have already made their way into our water systems, our food and our bodies. In fact, Centers for Disease Control studies indicate exposure to PFAS is extremely widespread across the U.S. And, closer to home, recent testing has detected unsafe levels of PFAS in numerous drinking water samples across Maryland.
Even low exposure to PFAS is linked to a myriad of long-term serious health effects. These include testicular and kidney cancer, pre-eclampsia, birth defects, thyroid disease, impaired functioning of the immune system, less effective responses to vaccines and more serious COVID-19 infection outcomes.
Thankfully, the Maryland General Assembly is considering two bills that would protect Marylanders from these “forever chemicals.”
The George “Walter” Taylor Act (Senate Bill 273/House Bill 275) would ban the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, food packaging, rugs and carpets. Getting PFAS out of these common items is a critical step forward to turn off the tap of these dangerous chemicals in Maryland.
Firefighting foam is of particular importance, as it not only presents a danger to our committed public servants, but it can also seep into the ground and contaminate waterways. Sponsored by Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Sara Love, both Democrats, the bill is named in honor of a dedicated Maryland firefighter who passed away from cancer in 2020.
A second bill, the PFAS-free Mosquito Control Products Bill (HB570), sponsored by Democratic Del. Dana Stein, would ensure that no pesticide product testing positive for PFAS is used as part of any mosquito control activity conducted by the state or any private vendor providing mosquito control services in Maryland. This is critically important because over 2,100 Maryland communities participate in the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Mosquito Control Program and are sprayed throughout the summer and early fall. Thousands of other communities and residents contract with private vendors. We should not unknowingly contaminate people’s homes, schools, and workplaces with PFAS.
Recent testing in Massachusetts found PFAS at dangerously toxic levels in the pesticide Mavrik Perimeter. Worryingly, Mavrik is on MDA’s list of approved mosquito control products.
Last year, PFAS were also initially found by an Environmental Protection Agency-approved lab at high levels in another pesticide, Permanone 30-30, widely used by MDA’s mosquito control program and manufactured by Bayer. When EPA used a new, draft test by a different lab, they found no PFAS in the Bayer and MDA-proved samples. It is unclear whether the new test is accurate or whether the batch tested by EPA was different.
What is clear: Manufacturers need to be proactive — not reactive — and ensure their products used in our state are lab-tested and shown to be PFAS-free.
Furthermore, to date, there is no research on the effects of combining PFAS with pesticides, which are already known to have adverse health impacts.
Because of the nature of PFAS, these “forever chemicals” aren’t going away. The EPA is not moving on this critical issue, and we must take action at the state level.
We need multiple strategies to begin to tackle an emerging PFAS crisis. As with lead, these bills will be the first of many steps to keep us safe from these substances. But for now, together, these two pieces of legislation will provide Maryland residents with immediate and much-needed protections.
We hope you’ll join us in calling on our legislators and Governor Hogan to protect the health of Marylanders. We must turn off the tap of these “forever chemicals” in our daily lives.
Latest Op-ed
Gwen L. DuBois (gdubois@jhsph.edu) is president of Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility and a member of the board of directors of the Maryland Pesticide Education Network. Tom Hucker is a senior advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council.