Legislature must protect Marylanders from PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of between 6,000 and 12,000 compounds known as “forever chemicals” because they do not readily break down in the environment or in our bodies. There is also no known way to destroy or safely dispose of them. As a result, PFAS have already made their way into our water systems, our food and our bodies. In fact, Centers for Disease Control studies indicate exposure to PFAS is extremely widespread across the U.S. And, closer to home, recent testing has detected unsafe levels of PFAS in numerous drinking water samples across Maryland.