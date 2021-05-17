It’s no wonder there’s a shortage of food service workers; the job’s lousy | COMMENTARY

But I don’t think restaurant workers are primarily worried about new lockdowns. They know that we are slowly getting out of the weeds of this pandemic. For many of them, it’s the fact that employers have, once and for all, shown that they don’t care about their workers. Yes, some small restaurateurs cried as they laid off their staff, but many, especially large chains just treat you as collateral damage. This has always been apparent, in some ways. Foodservice work is rife with injuries both accidental and repetitive, and when they mount and become unbearable, seasoned workers are often discarded without a second thought. But the pandemic has brought a mass realization that no one cares about you as a human being. Restaurant owners’ public comments like, “now we just take what we can get” won’t help the new hires feel appreciated, either.