He spoke about the battle for the soul of our Democracy. He begged the students to fix what had been broken by previous generations. Teenagers who are perpetually distracted by iPhones, beeps and tweets, were utterly mesmerized by his words. His voice soared as he spoke about the need to see each other as fully human. The room burst into cheers, tears and shouts — a standing ovation. And then he looked up and said quietly, “Wait. I’m not finished. Please. I’m not finished yet.” And he kept speaking. For another 20 minutes he spoke about the childhood trauma that he saw ravaging Baltimore and the United States. He called on us to confront injustice.