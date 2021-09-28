Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: To boost or not to boost, is not the question | COMMENTARY

Then came scary data from Israel showing waning vaccine effectiveness for seniors. Many were getting sick and some were being hospitalized. Experts disagreed if vaccines were really the problem. Maybe delta was just too contagious. Maybe it was only the Pfizer vaccine that had lost its potency or maybe the pharmaceutical company — the first to casually float the idea of third shots back in April — was counting on billions of boosters to bolster its bottom line. Charts filled with squiggly lines and rising bars drew all of our attention to the data or lack of it as experts contradicted each other and hospitals just kept packing in sick people.