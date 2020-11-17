Why I am thankful for the city of Baltimore | COMMENTARY

When I moved to Baltimore 19 years ago from Charlotte, North Carolina, a guy I knew told me he hoped I didn’t get murdered. Needless to say, I didn’t keep in contact with him. But he wouldn’t be the last to take an unnecessary swipe at the city. Baltimore has too often become an easy target for haters. From county folks who disdainfully talk about their dysfunctional neighbor with turned up noses and judgmental views on how to make the city better without really understanding its problems. From random folks whose only reference is TV shows about crime. And more recently from President Donald Trump and wannabe politicos like Kimberly Klacik, who routinely held up Baltimore during the election season as an example of all that is wrong with America.