Election shows country’s racial divide | COMMENTARY

When you live in a city like Baltimore, where Black men were just elected to the three highest elected offices and a new progressive City Council will soon take office, it’s hard to remember that many other parts of the country are not as enlightened and forward-thinking. My late aunt who lived in Oklahoma would often tell me that I didn’t know how real America operated when we talked politics. That’s not to say that I am naive or living in an altered reality; of course I know that racism exists and have personally experienced it more times than I care to remember. But it still stings a little as an African American woman to know that so many white Americans are willing to vote for a president that exploits race and openly supports racist acts. It is hard not to take it personally. And don’t get me started on my fellow African Americans, including 18% of Black men, who were willing to brush the issue off as well. Some say they feel ignored by the Democratic Party or that Mr. Biden was no different from his opponent because of his tough on crime stance decades ago. No different from Mr. Trump? Gimme a break. There was simply no good reason to vote for bigotry. There is no perfect candidate, but some are far more tainted than others.