Peter Jensen: Probably going to wing that retirement thing as it comes along. Wait — is that bad? | COMMENTARY

Now that the kids are grown and a major family health scare is in the rearview mirror, my spouse and I have finally turned our attention to retirement planning. I am excited to report that, first, we’ve no idea what we’re doing; second, we’re surely inadequately funded; and finally, we’re looking to attach ourselves to the next generation like one of those enormous squirting cysts in Dr. Pimple Popper, that extremely gross dermatology show on TLC. Not even Dr. Sandra Lee will be able to extricate us.

Don’t worry, there’s a Plan B. I’m encouraging Fox News to knowingly report falsehoods about me — or at least fire me from a prime time show. Should all that fail, there’s still Mega Millions. The odds are a mere 1 in 302 million. Heck, with that kind of probability, you really don’t have to buy anything. It’s about the same chance of running across a winning ticket lying in the gutter. Incidentally, I blame my wife for all this uncertainty. I told her I’d take care of retirement planning. What was she thinking when she agreed?

In my defense, I’ve not been entirely inattentive to this important matter. But two things kept getting in the way: pride and ignorance. Oh, and probably greed. And sloth. Wait, I’m up to four. Envy, too. Not to mention really bad math skills. I also blame my late father. He was a civil servant who had a public pension. He took no pay cut when he concluded his government career. What kind of example was that to set to one’s offspring?

Of course, I tucked away a little bit of my salary each pay period in a retirement account for years and years. But when it came time to get advice from people who knew what they were doing, I ran into a problem. Either they expected what seemed to me an enormous sum to receive their counsel (either as a percentage of investments or a fee-for-service), or I could get free advice from various sources and manage it all myself. Fond as I am of free stuff, I assumed this personal finance business couldn’t be all that tough. I knew some personal finance writers. They weren’t all that smart. That is to say, they seemed a lot like me.

But here’s way things went a little south. Have you actually read personal finance articles? There are whole lot of media outlets devoted to this subject, and they produce consistently well-written, extensively reported, imaginatively illustrated and compelling but either ridiculously obvious or wholly contradictory reports. What am I talking about? Trust me, if you have reached the age of AARP solicitation, you see this crap already. They come with headlines like “Why you should be invested in stocks” quickly followed by “Why you should not be invested in stocks.” Then there is the ever-present “Why you should be in annuities” and its companion, “Why you should never invest in annuities.” And don’t get me started with tax planning, Medicaid options or when it’s time to take your Social Security benefits. One day you should be looking to retire early, the next you will be told that decision will likely kill you.

Now, let me offer an overdue warning. Please don’t follow my example or advice. Or possibly follow my example and advice. I’m not sure at this point about what would be the smartest course of action. Frankly, I’m still caught up on that enormous boil on the backs of my kids’ metaphor. (Again, what was my wife thinking when she married me?)

I’m a bit surprised more Americans aren’t appalled by this increasing dependence on 401(k) accounts to finance retirements and the burden this places on everyone. In France, they riot over raising the national pension retirement age from 62. We seem to quietly accept a life of not only waiting until decrepitude to retire, but having to figure out how to beat Wall Street or at least tie or maybe finish a respectable second place. It’s been estimated that the United States faces a $7 trillion retirement “crisis,” with 47 million older adults already struggling to make ends meet. If we aren’t lining the streets of Paris swinging pots and pans, shouldn’t we be at least a little cranky at family gatherings? Son, please pass the roast beef and how about a little Roth IRA on the side? By the way, kids, have you ever thought about carrying me on your back like an angry boil?

In the meantime, I will continue reading my NerdWallet and Forbes, my Motley Fool and Kiplinger hoping that one day they will all agree on the exact right strategy beyond why I really should start saving early and as much as I can afford. Or, my personal favorite, the need to not to live beyond my means. When I talk to my spouse about retirement, I will use specialized words like “fiduciary” and “variability” that suggest I know exactly what I’m talking about. But mostly I’ll keep my eyes peeled for errant winning lottery tickets.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.