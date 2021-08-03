How Simone Biles helped us rediscover humanity in the Olympics | COMMENTARY

It must have been difficult to write those words. Just as it must have been incredibly hard for Simone Biles, America’s beloved champion, to sit out all those events and instead root for her teammates. But this is exactly how life works. We work hard. We do our best. But sometimes it is not good enough. Sometimes, we come up far short of expectations. In moments like those, can we accept that we did not win? Can we appreciate the success of others? Can we hold our heads up high? If we cannot show good sportsmanship in the gym or the swimming pool or the playing field, what hope is there for how we deal with each other on the street or the workplace or in politics or in the halls of the U.S. Congress? Simone Biles never threatens to hit her competitors with an oversized gavel. Nor, to my knowledge, does she describe them as morons, at least not publicly.