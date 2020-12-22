Shocked, shocked to find hypocrisy in humans | COMMENTARY

Is Dr. Birx the greatest public health practitioner on the planet? This I don’t know. I have heard quite a few doctors say she should have been much more outspoken months ago when President Donald Trump was making some misleading and harmful statements about the virus and its prospects for disappearing. Still, I just can’t get that worked up by the thought she counseled one set of behaviors for all Americans and then chose a slightly different one for herself. She made some wrong choices. It’s what we humans do from time to time. It doesn’t mean the rest of us should give up on doing our best to slow the spread of a virus that has taken hundreds of thousands of lives in this country. What I’d prefer to see is a little less holier-than-thou pontification — unless, of course, it extends to billionaire media barons like Rupert Murdoch getting a COVID-19 shot while misinformation about the vaccine is spread on his TV network. That I would probably enjoy.