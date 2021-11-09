Peter Jensen: Supply chain woes won’t ruin a brighter holiday season this year | COMMENTARY

The point of the holidays has never been about the material. Not really. It’s been about gratitude and love and caring for others. In our household, we always consult a certain well-known book around this time of year. And no, it’s not the Bible, the Torah, the Quran, the Gita or the Tripitaka although they speak to the subject matter as well, We like to pull out “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. His lesson: First, that a dog named Max can be trained to do some amazing things. And second, and most importantly, that Christmas (and, by extension, the best parts of the other holidays that roll around this time of year) don’t “come from a store” and do, indeed, “mean a little bit more.”