Peter Jensen: Your future is tied to the future of journalism | STAFF COMMENTARY

More than 40 years ago, I was summoned to the home of Oram Clarke “Bud” Hutton. I had recently been named editor of the small weekly newspaper in Denton, and Hutton was a retired former war correspondent and founding city editor of Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military’s newspaper where he labored with Andy Rooney of “60 Minutes” fame. He also authored a column for the Caroline County Record, and he wanted to size me up. Looking me straight in the eye (while holding a martini drawn from the premixed bottle he always kept in the freezer), he asked with a growl, “Do you consider yourself a journalist?” I may have stammered out “I guess so,” but his response was quick and to the point.

“You’re not a journalist, you’re a newsman. And don’t you forget it.”

Hutton’s point wasn’t to be sexist, it was more to be classist. He saw the business of working for a newspaper as a strictly blue collar enterprise. You had a pen and a notebook. And you had a typewriter, preferably manual, sitting on a newsroom desk somewhere. You went out into the world to tell people what the hell was going on. He didn’t want flowery prose. He didn’t have time for long narratives or thoughtful essays or deep dives into your personal feelings about things. He wanted the news in short, declarative sentences, usually no more than two per paragraph.

I’ve been thinking a lot about Hutton lately. He died in 1984 at the age of 71, about two years after we met, but I often wonder what he would think of the state of the news biz today. Papers are in rapid decline. Not because the quality of the work of news people — I would pit the young go-getters who walk into The Baltimore Sun today against any I’ve ever known — but because of a drop in revenue. Advertisers put their money in Google. Newspapers still have readers, but there’s just so much revenue that can be captured from subscriptions whether print or digital. The result? Fewer reporters. Fewer editors. Fewer photographers and multimedia specialists,and, in turn, less newsgathering.

You can see similar impacts in shrinking magazines and in radio and TV programming. It’s one reason why Fox News caters to the political right. If telling the news straight doesn’t sell, the “brains” behind Fox and Newsmax and Sinclair have clearly rationalized, you can still make money becoming a comfortable echo chamber for the MAGA crowd. But even adding a slant can’t reverse the enormous overall tide. There are fewer reporters to send to public meetings, fewer to search public records, fewer to conduct interviews, fewer to investigate questionable activities by public officials, and on and on.

Granted, there are efforts underway to fill the breach. In Baltimore, a millionaire last year financed a strictly local news website, and there are other smaller but notable efforts to cover target subjects — City Hall or the State House, for example. But, collectively, they still fall well short of the kind of wall-to-wall coverage of 40 years ago when Maryland’s largest city had three robust daily newspapers and a slew of broadcast reporters competing for the public’s attention. Presumably, there’s also the social media postings and TikTok videos of non-journalists to help us stay informed, but do they? Or do they simply add to the online cacophony? My suspicion is it’s more of the latter.

I mention this because I worry about what will happen without those news people or even opinionated folks like myself asking their questions, jotting their notes and dutifully banging away on their keyboards. Will politicians be held accountable? Will liars be called out? Will the con artists be identified and challenged?

Among the chief reactions I read on social media about our news coverage is the question of why it’s often behind a paywall. The complaint is that the information is so vital, it should be free (nevermind that we frequently make it free as a public service). What they don’t seem to appreciate is how vital the revenue from digital subscriptions is to produce the content in the first place. We would never expect farmers to give away their harvests or hospitals to provide free procedures or landlords to skip the rent collection. Why newspeople?

I know Bud would be reaching for the freezer door by now.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.