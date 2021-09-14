Peter Jensen: High School Jocks, 1; Nerds 0: A beloved Baltimore quiz show goes on hiatus | COMMENTARY

Some visitors to my household in years past found it curious that my wife and I insisted the children eat off placemats featuring the flags of foreign nations, lists of world capitals and the periodic table. I would feign surprise or say something like, “They came with the kitchen” or “I found them on sale at Target.” These were outright lies, of course, and I’m not proud of them. But when you are raising children to compete on the quiz show “It’s Academic” you can’t be too careful of potential competitors stealing your training techniques. Did Richard Williams explain how he molded daughters Serena and Venus into dominant tennis champions? Well, there’s a biographical film “King Richard” coming out about that very thing in November starring Will Smith, but besides that? Probably not.