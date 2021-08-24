Make America Gossip Again: We need less conspiracy, more celebrity | COMMENTARY

I never met Richard “Dick” Stolley but he was something of a legend in the field of magazines that worshipfully cover celebrities. The founding editor of People magazine, he died in June at the age of 92. I know this because I read an article about it in People magazine that casually mentions that People magazine is the most successful magazine of all time. Now, come on. You have to admire that. How meta. The final, cheerful, self-promoting word on the man who in 1963 secured the Abraham Zapruder footage of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy for Life magazine is how he elevated — almost always in a positive manner — actors, musicians, artists, billionaires, news anchors and various reality television types who are just famous for being famous.