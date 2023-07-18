Peter Jensen: Let’s put corporate America’s lousy customer service on hold | COMMENTARY

Things are a little tense in the household this week. My wife and I made the mistake of believing we were due internet service. This misunderstanding was probably my fault. I had thought that by dutifully paying the bill to the provider each month (and let’s just say it’s a pretty tidy sum), I could expect to be able to use the computer or the television or the phone. You know, the essential stuff of the 21st century. But when things kept breaking down on multiple fronts, we recognized that action was needed. So we (and by “we,” I mean the spouse) called the “customer service” number, and the adventure began.

In the hours and days ahead there would be phone trees and computerized responses with all kinds of buttons to press and answers to give the robot, followed by call centers with actual human operators for whom English was not a first, nor possibly second, language and could provide only scripted responses (if only we had a dime for every empty apology). And then, many days later, there was the arrival of a technician who, among other things, gave us a used DVR filled with someone’s porn and mistakenly disconnected our home phone. I tipped him $40 thinking myself fortunate that things didn’t turn out worse.

Oh, and did I mention for all our trouble (the hours and hours of, let’s be blunt, torture) the company raised our monthly bill and, after complaining about that outrageous action and a representative promising to reduce the bill, then raised it further? If only one or more family members had been suffering from low blood pressure before this assault on sanity began. What a cure this would have been. “Oh, Mr. Jensen, it’s a miracle. Your cable company has stressed you out of hypotension.”

We could, of course, yell at people (if we could find them), but the fact is that bad customer service is not exactly a rarity these days. We’ve had similar experiences with gas and electric service, with various large contracting firms, with airlines and with cellular providers. And I bet you’ve had the same thing happen — repeatedly. It’s estimated that Americans spend an average of 13 hours each year waiting on the phone for help under similar circumstances. Why? Because the big service providers figured out they can get away with it. It’s cheaper to design a system for a low response volume and then make us suffer when things get really busy. What are we going to do about it? The big offenders are near-monopolies — or at least their competitors keep the same low standards.

Don’t get me wrong. We’ll switch up our internet service. We feel morally obliged. Otherwise, it’s like getting bullied by Biff Tannen and then paying his dry cleaning bill because he spilled his beer. But why don’t more people (not named George McFly) do that? Frankly, it’s amazing that folks can waste so much time boycotting Bud Light over transgender influencing, while a hugely profitable media and technology conglomerate whose name rhymes with “bombast” can really stick it to their customers regardless of race, ethnicity or gender without hesitation. No billions of dollars in market value is ever lost doing that.

Mind you, I probably wouldn’t enjoy working in a call center whether down the street or in Bengaluru, India. I’m sure people are jerks. My wife points out that I lean toward jerkiness myself. She does this fairly regularly actually. But at least she holds me accountable. Who ever does that with the big corporations? You can’t rely on the government for this level of oversight. The corporations that won’t invest in customer satisfaction will happily pour billions into buying off politicians with big campaign donations.

So here’s my suggestion. We need to start a national movement that can galvanize average people against getting stepped on by these big service providers from AT&T to United Airlines. We need a catchy slogan (let’s not go for the obvious obscenities as tempting as they may be), maybe a central clearing house to track all the bad personal stories, and to demonstrate we’re willing to walk away even if it’s somewhat inconvenient. Left stranded in O’Hare Airport with no warning? Get hit with crazy fees on your cellphone account? Lose internet when it’s even slightly cloudy? Let’s hit them back where it hurts: on their stock market values. Now that would be sweeter than Dylan Mulvaney on her best day.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.