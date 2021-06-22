One incriminating surveillance video is worth 1,000 words (on Nextdoor) | COMMENTARY

The couple, in their second half of life, are in the early stages of building a new home, their first together, near the Atlantic Ocean. It is quite the project, a labor of love. One of the hundreds of decisions they had to make was how to design an entrance. Two doors or one? Glass panels? Wood, fiberglass or steel? They went back and forth until Jane (again not her real name because, you know, she’d kill me) casually remarked that she really liked the front door of a recently renovated house no more than a block and a half away. While Jane was occupied with other matters, John borrowed her pickup, drove to the house and knocked on that very door. Nobody was home. They had met the owners, a young couple, weeks earlier so he thought nothing of pulling out his cellphone and snapping a photograph of the entrance so it could be shown to their contractor.