Happy graduation, son! When do we get the basement back? | COMMENTARY

Far be it from us to get teary-eyed about this milestone. We are not the nostalgic type. Still, it seems like only yesterday that you were in disposable diapers. And, by the way, why were you wearing disposable diapers yesterday? I assume it had something to do with finals week. We remember your first steps, your first permanent teeth, your first words and, of course, your first in-school suspension for standing up to a bully. We thought about having the assistant middle school principal’s note laminated, then thought better of it. Instead, Mom had this crazy idea of creating a kinetic sculpture from your pizza boxes of the last 14 months until she realized it would be about three stories tall. Good times, good times.