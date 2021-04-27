D.C. residents just not ‘well-rounded’ enough to have rights | COMMENTARY

But there is one thing that sets them apart. If you live in this 68-square-mile block on the banks of the Potomac River, you are not permitted to have representation in the U.S. Congress beyond a non-voting member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Back in the 18th century, there was a logic behind this, a worry that a state that included the nation’s capital would have too much clout. That possibility is long past. D.C. was given home rule; it was provided three presidential electors back when John F. Kennedy was in the White House. But statehood? That hasn’t happened for the most parochial, partisan, selfish and obvious of reasons: Republicans don’t want to see the Senate populated by two more Democrats, as city voters are almost certain to elect if given the opportunity.