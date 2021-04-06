Neglected U.S. infrastructure: Pay now or pay (more) later | COMMENTARY

Unless you work in the construction trades or civil engineering or perhaps in local government, you probably don’t give much thought to how clean water got to your kitchen faucet, what happens after you flush or the design of that nearby highway overpass under construction. Public infrastructure has been likened to homeownership, and it’s a fitting comparison. Your home not only had to be built, it has to be maintained for as long as you want it to be livable. Ignore a small crack in the foundation or tiny leak in the roof, and pretty soon, you have major structural damage. It’s the same way with pipes and wires and roads and bridges and schools and public buildings, rail lines and buses and on and on. We often take these things for granted. But we do so at our peril.