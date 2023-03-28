Peter Jensen: Recalling Spiro Agnew in the Trump era — and when the law mattered even to politicians | COMMENTARY

Spiro T. Agnew resigns from office on Oct. 10, 1973 in Baltimore becoming the first U.S. vice president to resign in disgrace. Would the former Maryland governor have accepted his fate in today's political climate? File. (Frank R. Gardina/Baltimore Sun) (Sun photo by Frank R. Gardina)

The continued public furor over the Manhattan district attorney’s pursuit of a criminal charge against Donald Trump often includes this salient point: Current and former U.S. presidents have never been criminally prosecuted.

There are at least two ways of looking at this circumstance. First, and perhaps too obvious to be worth mentioning, is that Oval Office occupants have not been out there hither and yon committing crimes richly deserving of prosecution. Oh, there was that one time in 1872 when President Ulysses S. Grant got in trouble for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage (true story) and nothing much became of that. There was that Richard M. Nixon fellow, but he resigned from office voluntarily after the Watergate scandal unraveled and was pardoned by his successor before charges could ever make their way to a courtroom.

The other interpretation, the one favored by Trump and the MAGA crowd, is that somehow a prosecutor — whether Alvin L. Bragg in New York or his Fulton County, Georgia counterpart, Fani Willis, or U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith or even New York Attorney General Letitia James — are simply incapable of doing their jobs honestly. They are pursuing one “phony investigation after another,” the 45th president told supporters waving “WITCH HUNT” signs at a Saturday campaign rally in Waco, Texas. His earlier public predictions of “potential death & destruction” should he be arrested had an especially Branch Davidian quality to them, given his choice in rally locations. Is it possible, just possible, he is doing a little more Jan. 6 signaling to the faithful? Small wonder police in New York and on Capitol Hill were busily installing barriers on the streets not long after Trump took to social media.

But here in Maryland, some of these circumstances seem eerily familiar. Take a high-ranking Republican who regularly pilloried journalists and liberals as “un-American” to the delight of the right-wing. Throw in criminal investigations about unreported illegal payments in this person’s past. Now, make it someone who is still in high office and not simply an ex- and you have a drama that came to a head exactly 50 years ago this fall. On Oct. 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, holder of the second highest office in the land, resigned in disgrace. The former Maryland governor and Baltimore County executive pleaded no contest to a charge of tax evasion after prosecutors agreed not to pursue political corruption charges stemming from his long-standing practice of accepting payoffs that had apparently continued into his days as vice president.

And yet nobody is talking about that corruption case despite all its obvious, albeit pre-reality TV show, pre-internet, pre-Trump circumstances. Democrats and quite a few Republicans were appalled by Agnew’s actions. One can certainly observe that he got off relatively easy through plea negotiation — a $10,000 fine and three years of unsupervised probation. Maryland’s highest court did eventually strip him of his law license, but he lived out his days in comfort and isolation thanks to pals like Frank Sinatra. Nixon’s subsequent resignation raises a frightening “What if” question: Had Agnew fought tooth-and-nail, remained in office and then become president, his legitimacy would surely have been questioned. Now that would have been a true constitutional crisis.

The reason Agnew doesn’t seem relevant today is likely, at least in part, a product of how his scandal was overshadowed by Watergate. He was not even the first U.S. vice president to resign from office. That was John C. Calhoun in 1832 (over tax policy disagreements with President Andrew Jackson). But it surely also reflects an era when Americans had a stronger sense of right and wrong. When the law was respected, and so were those chosen to investigate and prosecute wrongdoing. Politicians might obfuscate, but perhaps bribery was still regarded as uncool. Maybe hush money bookkeeping, racketeering in Georgia, threatening public officials, possession of classified documents and inciting a insurrection against the government would have been, too. Ah, those were the days.

What’s more troubling than Trump being Trump and portraying himself as an innocent victim — however odious his behavior, it is certainly on-brand — it’s the manner in which others, chiefly in his party and the right-wing media, have presented the argument that it’s reckless and unworthy, perhaps even unconstitutional, to pursue a criminal charge against an ex-president who is seeking to return to office. The truth, of course, is that it’s far more “banana republic” to give wrongdoers a pass on adhering to criminal and civil law because they used to occupy the White House and/or seek to do so again. Wasn’t this the lesson of the Nixon-Agnew experience?

Let the prosecutors do their job, let their courts render their verdict. This is how the rule of law is supposed to work and not as a product of who has the most followers on social media and can scare leaders of his party into silence, if not outright support for his commit-crimes-with-impunity understanding of presidential power.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.