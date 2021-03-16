Some are destined to succeed, others to inspire it - like me | COMMENTARY

Some of the more skeptical readers may be thinking, what the hell does of any of this have to do with you? Did you help write any of these books? Or ink these production deals? Or act on the big screen as a displaced older woman living the vagabond life? Well, technically, no. But I’ll tell you what I did do, and I’m not trying to brag, but I have to be blunt about this: Every one of these people has worked or studied near me. That’s right. They have all suffered my presence for an extended period of time. Mere coincidence? Surely not. Maybe one, perhaps even two. But that’s four. And I’m not even counting the Pulitzer Prize winning journalists, other well-regarded authors, the daytime TV talk show host or the former CNN Headline News anchor, all of whom have similarly encountered me as a co-worker or college classmate. I’m not claiming to be a muse, but I do believe there are muse-like tendencies at work.