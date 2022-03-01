Peter Jensen: I am extremely skillful except at whatever you need me to do | COMMENTARY

Doubt me? Where we you from Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021? Actually, politicians of all stripes and flavors pretend they know what they are doing all the time. Same with just about anyone in the real estate and entertainment industries. Donald Trump happened to straddle all three, and so he took it to new, democracy-bending heights. But you see it in all sorts of circumstances. Just listen in on the average conversation at the local automobile repair shop. On the one side, a mechanic will patiently explain to the customer what was wrong with his vehicle and why it will cost at least $1,000 to fix. On the other, the customer will make statements of protest that tend to demonstrate he has no clue. “Well, Mr. Jensen, we would certainly consider installing a rebuilt carburetor, but cars haven’t had carburetors since the 1980s.”