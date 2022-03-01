Peter Jensen: I am extremely skillful except at whatever you need me to do | COMMENTARY

There are troubling stirrings on the homefront this week. It was probably my failure to adapt to the cellphone my spouse gave me for Christmas (Who knew that apps don’t move themselves?) or possibly my reluctance to deal with a flat tire (It’s a slow leak. Why not just inflate the right front tire before every drive?). But then it might also have been my suggestion that I was incapable of hanging new bedroom shades (Hey, everyone knows that’s tricky) or the fact that the replacement microwave oven in the kitchen still lacks trim (Call it the industrial look, but I think it’s really quite striking). Whatever the cause, my wife has taken to calling me by a new nickname — and I’m beginning to suspect it’s not intended to be flattering.
The name? “Useless.”
I will admit to a modicum of fault here. My domestic skills are limited. My father was quite the handyman, or at least he seemed so to me. He could change the oil in the car, replace burned out TV vacuum tubes (Kids, ask your parents; this is pre-digital), and build furniture — and I’m not talking Ikea kits but crafting an actual table from scratch. And his father, the owner of a motorcycle shop, was handy, too. They both had all the trappings of useful men: lots of hand tools, nuts and bolts sorted in old glass jars and a workbench with a built-in vise. My brothers and I inherited none of these skills. Not because we looked down on such labor but for self-protection. The fewer skills, the fewer household chores to complete, we quickly realized. Thus, ignorance was, if not bliss, then at least rewarded with a smaller workload.
But my mistake was not my incompetence. First, because I am not entirely bereft of skills. Not to brag or anything, but I can order out with aplomb. I have addressed leaky toilets (handle jiggling is my jam). I can patch drywall (Look, you can see where I’ve obviously done so. Oh, wait, that’s a problem, isn’t it?). But second, because my real mistake was owning up to my shortcomings. This is not a world that rewards honesty. What people, my wife included, really want is to believe you absolutely know what you are doing. Everyone is just looking for reassurance. Faking it has become the American way.
Doubt me? Where we you from Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021? Actually, politicians of all stripes and flavors pretend they know what they are doing all the time. Same with just about anyone in the real estate and entertainment industries. Donald Trump happened to straddle all three, and so he took it to new, democracy-bending heights. But you see it in all sorts of circumstances. Just listen in on the average conversation at the local automobile repair shop. On the one side, a mechanic will patiently explain to the customer what was wrong with his vehicle and why it will cost at least $1,000 to fix. On the other, the customer will make statements of protest that tend to demonstrate he has no clue. “Well, Mr. Jensen, we would certainly consider installing a rebuilt carburetor, but cars haven’t had carburetors since the 1980s.”
Now, if you think the proper response to such a correction is to say, “oops” or make some other admission of ignorance, you’re missing the point. The far better reply is to get in a huff, raise your voice and then declare something along the lines of the following: “Of course, carburetors were discontinued in 1983 to be precise and you knew I meant an entirely different part of the engine. Shame on you. You are clearly undeserving of my business.” With luck, you will be annoying and disruptive enough to get a big discount on your next repair.
OK, OK, this tactic requires you to be something of a cretin. And white men can get away with this kind of nonsense more than others. Point taken. You have options. You can try the absent-minded college professor response (”Well, I could explain why it would be wrong for me to fix the dishwasher, but it would take me hours and a copy of Plato’s “Republic”) or the caring psychiatrist answer (”Is it the jar you want opened or your feelings about your father?”). But my personal favorite is to stand up for job creation (”Honey, installing the storm windows myself would deny much-needed work to others. Are you sure you want to wreck the economy? This is why Joe Biden has dropped so far in the polls.”).
I’m probably stuck with the “Useless” moniker for a while, yet others need not meet a similar fate. Sure, you could enroll in some class in home repair or basic auto mechanics, but that’s for suckers. Just look your significant other straight in the eye and tell her as convincingly as possible: “I’m on it.” With any luck, she’ll forget she ever asked.
Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.