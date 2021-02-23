The myth of legislative term limits. Hint: They hurt more than help | COMMENTARY

After weeks of this, I eventually figured out what was going on. This wasn’t performance art. The senator wasn’t calling attention to himself. And although he served as minority leader, he wasn’t even being especially political. What really drove Jack was that he took the job of legislative oversight seriously. He wanted to make sure that taxpayer dollars were spent wisely. He not only wanted to see waste trimmed, he often threw his support behind worthy spending like expanding community colleges. And he was very, very good at this. Not because he was scary, although that probably helped. And surely not because he was a member of the GOP, which probably hurt given how Democrats outnumber Republicans by hefty margins in the Maryland legislature, then and now. No, here was his not-so-secret weapon: knowledge. Jack knew state government like the back of his hand. He was smart, he was studious, but most of all, he was experienced. By the time I met Senator Cade, he had already served three full terms in the legislature. He knew a lot.