How shocking that the GOP now has a QAnon problem in its ranks | COMMENTARY

In more civil times, political parties actively discouraged extremism if only as a matter of self-preservation in a nation where most voters see themselves in the middle of the political spectrum. Now, they seem to encourage it as a way to energize their base. And with the rise of social media, candidates don’t really need traditional party structure to do their fundraising, outreach and organizing. Ms. Greene isn’t the first of her kind and she’s unlikely to be the last (paging Colorado Rep. Lauren “Today is 1776″ Boebert). Democrats may see advantage in this, but they probably shouldn’t. A failure of Republican Party centrists bodes poorly for the governance of this nation. And the Democrats have their own left-wing issues to contend with. Perhaps none quite so out-and-out crazy as Ms. Greene, but Twitter certainly hosts its share of liberal extremists, too. Just with fewer nutty conspiracy theories.