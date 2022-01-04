Peter Jensen: Want to save democracy? There ought to be an app for that. | COMMENTARY

Anyway, here’s my problem. First, I can’t figure out my new smartphone. It’s obviously much smarter than I am. Second, my annual end-of-year financial review has drawn me to the inescapable conclusion that I don’t have much in the way of finances. Third, and I’ll admit this is somewhat less me-oriented, our democracy seems to be headed straight to hell. And not in a good way. One year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, nearly two-thirds of Americans believe democracy “in crisis and at risk of failing,” according to a recent Ipsos/NPR poll. Apparently, any attempt to seize power by attacking the center of the nation’s legislative branch at the direction of the White House to reverse a reelection loss is seen as troubling by a lot of folks. Go figure.