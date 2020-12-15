COVID-19 has now killed more than 5,000 Marylanders; here are some of their stories | COMMENTARY

For many of us who haven’t directly experienced a COVID loss, the daily counts are hard to comprehend. But there’s a whole life behind every number and a trail of people who mourn them. Here are the names and stories, in miniature and compiled from news reports, of 20 of those who died in Maryland. They’re Black, white; gay, straight; criminals and correctional officers. Some are disabled, some caretakers, some mentors. All are Maryland residents, and a year ago, none of them saw this coming.