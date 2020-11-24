The pandemic has caused a lot of pain, but there’s also pleasure to be found in the way we live now | COMMENTARY

At the top is days spent with my child. For the first time, I know exactly what she’s studying when, because I now work from home and sit in the same room with her while she’s in virtual third grade. I hear how she answers questions when called upon — the nervousness and pride in her voice. And I have a better sense of her strengths and challenge areas, as well as a better idea of how to help her succeed. Pre-pandemic, she spent most of every weekday at school, in class from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., then in aftercare for another three hours. I try to remember that on the days when my patience is thin and I just want some quiet to focus.