Is Larry Hogan a unicorn among Republican governors? | COMMENTARY

“This American Life” ran a frightening (yet fascinating) episode last month, called “The Herd” that showed what it would take to change the minds of the roughly 40% of Republicans who’ve said they have no intention of getting the COVID vaccination, and it’s close to an act of God. The mistrust of government and misunderstanding of the medicine is huge among this group, along with a general resistance to being told what to do for the so-called public good. Public service messages from politicians, in particular, were ineffective. What moved the needle in the focus group the show focused on were the right facts delivered in the right way (“We want to be educated, not indoctrinated,” said one participant), and appealing to a person’s emotional side. That’s a lot of one-on-one work ahead, and I’d encourage the governor to think bigger in his approach and to use facts and emotions as his guides.