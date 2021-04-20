The Chauvin verdict won’t change American justice, only a recognition of our shared humanity can do that | COMMENTARY

Some of the incidents most certainly were justifiable in the horrible heat of the moment. But then there was 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago. The boy had a gun at one point, yes, but he had ditched it and raised his empty hands before he was shot on March 29th, hours before the Chauvin trial opened — exactly as the shooting officer had screamed at him to do, then fired anyway. And there was Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old shot to death during a traffic stop April 11th by another Minnesota officer who said she thought she was drawing her Taser instead of her service weapon; his life meant so little, she didn’t pause a millisecond to check.