Returning to ‘normal’ is among the worst things we could do post-pandemic | COMMENTARY

Likewise, schools should have the option of going virtual as needed or as deemed in the best interests of their students. We need to get over our fear of putting children in front of screens. In-person education is obviously best for the smallest kids, but once children are at an age where they can read, many have proven that they can thrive in an online environment when they must — provided they have the proper tools: fast, reliable internet; the right devices to access instruction; and quality classes appropriately adapted for the medium. There are thousands of teachers getting this really right every day, and we must not discount their efforts or their students’ achievements because we’re so hung up on the old way of doing things.