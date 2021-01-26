Politics and passion drive push to open or close schools, but what does the data say? | COMMENTARY

It’s little wonder, then, that so many people see conspiracy in the push to reopen schools, particularly in cities, where the populations tend to be Blacker and poorer than in the suburbs and rural areas. In a tweet last month that has since been deleted, the Chicago Teachers Union flat out said it was “rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny” — teachers being mostly female. Others responded that teachers unions are the real problem or that reopening is actually the equitable choice, because low-income communities of color are also least likely to thrive in a virtual education environment (thousands of students aren’t engaging at all, and districts across the country are reporting huge spikes in failing grades).